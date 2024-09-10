Manipur: Agitating students attempt to march to Raj Bhavan, 40 injured in clashes with police

Over 40 students were injured on Tuesday, 10 September following clashes with security forces when they attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to press for their demands to remove the DGP and security advisor to the state government, police said.

Thousands of students and women demonstrators tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on BT Road, but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan, they said.

The agitators shouted slogans and pelted security personnel with stones and glass marble balls, forcing the men in uniform to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, a police officer said.

Manipur University students also staged a protest rally and burnt the effigy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They later headed for the state secretariat, but were stopped at Kakwa in Imphal West district, he said.

The students have been demanding the removal of the DGP and security advisor to the state government for their alleged inability to deal with the law and order situation in Manipur.

“More than 40 students were injured in the clashes and have been admitted to hospital,” the officer said.