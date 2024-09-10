Manipur: Protests against BJP govt, curfew in 3 districts

The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur can be traced back to May 2023, when clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities.

According to government figures, as of 3 May, the ongoing violence in Manipur has claimed 221 lives and displaced around 60,000 people. Earlier reports also documented over 1,000 injuries, while 32 individuals were reported missing.

Additionally, at least 4,786 houses have been set ablaze and some 386 religious structures, including temples and churches, have been vandalised since then.

Unofficial sources suggest that the actual toll of casualties and damages may be significantly higher than the government figures acknowledge.

The BJP government's mishandling of the crisis has only exacerbated the situation, allowing militant groups to exploit the void left by the state's crumbling law-and-order machinery — as evidence even early on by the 'looting' of police armouries.

Despite the deployment of security forces, the violence has persisted for over a year, merely ebbing and flowing, relocating. As tensions continue to flare, the government's inability to quell the violence and restore normalcy has drawn widespread criticism, fuelling public anger and protests across Manipur.

Congress leader and Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam attacked the BJP government for failing to 'protect and promote life and liberty':