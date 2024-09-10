Manipur: Protests against BJP govt, curfew in 3 districts
As of 3 May, the ongoing violence in Manipur has claimed 221 lives and displaced around 60,000 — per official figures; observers think these are too conservative
Following intense student protests that spiralled into violence, the Manipur government imposed a curfew on Tuesday, 10 September, in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal, citing deteriorating law and order conditions.
The district magistrate of Imphal East issued an order on 10 September reversing an earlier curfew relaxation and enforcing a complete curfew from 11:00 a.m. Essential services, such as healthcare, electricity, municipal functions, media personnel and judicial services, have been exempted from the restrictions.
In an emergency response to the growing unrest, chief minister N. Biren Singh convened a high-level meeting with MLAs from the BJP-led ruling coalition — which includes the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP) — on Saturday, 7 September, per official sources.
The violence reached new heights on Friday, 6 September, when suspected militants launched rocket attacks in Moirang, Bishnupur district, killing a local priest and injuring five others.
The situation escalated as the attackers moved to Rasidpur village, where armed clashes between local volunteers and militants led to the death of Baspatimayum Lakhi Kumar Sharma, aged 41. The Jiribam SP and his team, upon arriving at the scene, faced heavy gunfire and discovered three additional bodies, which were identified by Manipur inspector general (intelligence) K. Kabib as “suspected miscreants”.
Amidst the ongoing violence, women in Manipur staged a massive protest march against the BJP government, demanding the immediate resignation of Biren Singh. The protestors deplored the BJP's failure to maintain peace and security in the state, highlighting the government's inability to curb the rising violence and unrest.
The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur can be traced back to May 2023, when clashes erupted between Meitei and Kuki communities.
According to government figures, as of 3 May, the ongoing violence in Manipur has claimed 221 lives and displaced around 60,000 people. Earlier reports also documented over 1,000 injuries, while 32 individuals were reported missing.
Additionally, at least 4,786 houses have been set ablaze and some 386 religious structures, including temples and churches, have been vandalised since then.
Unofficial sources suggest that the actual toll of casualties and damages may be significantly higher than the government figures acknowledge.
The BJP government's mishandling of the crisis has only exacerbated the situation, allowing militant groups to exploit the void left by the state's crumbling law-and-order machinery — as evidence even early on by the 'looting' of police armouries.
Despite the deployment of security forces, the violence has persisted for over a year, merely ebbing and flowing, relocating. As tensions continue to flare, the government's inability to quell the violence and restore normalcy has drawn widespread criticism, fuelling public anger and protests across Manipur.
Congress leader and Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam attacked the BJP government for failing to 'protect and promote life and liberty':
We are a mighty country with the fifth largest economy and fourth in military strength in the world. And yet, for 16 months, we have failed as a country to protect the life and liberty of our own fellow citizens in Manipur, the 19th State of the Union.Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP from Manipur
'Even as I write this, the violence continues,' he wrote on X.
As for the students, their demands show loss of confidence not only in the state government (going far beyond anti-incumbency) but distrust of the BJP-led Centre as well. They want, among other things, the removal of centre-appointed Manipur DG Rajiv Singh and security advisor Kuldiep Singh.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines