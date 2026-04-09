Manipur CM promises action in Bishnupur blast that killed 2 children amid protests

Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Thursday assured stern action against those responsible for a bomb attack in Bishnupur district that killed two children, as protests intensified across five valley districts.

A five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their residence in Tronglaobi on 7 April.

The chief minister said the state government is coordinating with the Centre and is in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure an effective response.

“The situation has been taken with utmost seriousness… those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law,” Singh said after a meeting with civil society groups.

Protests escalate across districts

The meeting with representatives of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other groups came amid widespread protests demanding swift action.