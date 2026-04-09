Manipur CM promises action in Bishnupur blast that killed 2 children amid protests
Government in touch with Centre; unrest reported across valley districts
Manipur Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh on Thursday assured stern action against those responsible for a bomb attack in Bishnupur district that killed two children, as protests intensified across five valley districts.
A five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed when suspected militants hurled a bomb at their residence in Tronglaobi on 7 April.
The chief minister said the state government is coordinating with the Centre and is in constant touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure an effective response.
“The situation has been taken with utmost seriousness… those responsible will be identified and dealt with strictly as per law,” Singh said after a meeting with civil society groups.
Protests escalate across districts
The meeting with representatives of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) and other groups came amid widespread protests demanding swift action.
Hundreds of protesters marched from AMUCO’s office near Kwakeithel, with children holding posters of the victims. Security forces stopped the rally from advancing further, after which representatives were escorted to meet the chief minister.
Protests were reported in several areas, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, with incidents of tyre burning and road blockades disrupting normal life.
Violence, casualties during unrest
Following the attack, a mob of around 500 people allegedly stormed a CRPF camp near Gelmol and vandalised property, including vehicles.
In the subsequent firing by security forces, three protesters were killed and around 30 injured, officials said.
Clashes were also reported in Khurai Lamlong area, where protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting, prompting security forces to use tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Probe underway
Police said they have arrested three suspected cadres of the United Kuki National Army during follow-up operations.
However, officials said it is yet to be confirmed whether those arrested were directly linked to the bomb attack.
The chief minister described the Bishnupur incident as “deeply unfortunate” and said it had disrupted ongoing peace efforts in the state.
He urged civil society groups and the public to cooperate with authorities in restoring normalcy and maintaining law and order.
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