Manipur: Dengue outbreak worsens, 5 suspected victims succumb

Manipur again faces adengue outbreak with 1,338 cases and five suspected dengue related deaths officially registered so far this year, officials said on Saturday quoting the status report released by the state Health Directorate.

Against 1,338 cases this year, there were only 203 cases of dengue reported in 2021 while in 2022, it increased to 503 cases.

State Malaria Officer of the National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, Dr S. Priyokumar said that Imphal West district was classified as the worst-hit district with 898 cases, including three suspected deaths and in Tamenglong along with the two newly-formed districts of Pherzawl and Jiribam yet to report any dengue case so far.

According to the status report, Imphal East district reported 241 dengue cases followed by Thoubal with 79, Tengnoupal 15, Channel 4, Senapati 28, Kangpokpi 8, Noney 5, Kakching 13, Ukhrul and Kamjong one each.