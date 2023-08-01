Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh summoned by SC is insurgency expert, also served at Kosovo

The 'tough cop' as he is known to friends, Rajiv Singh has hit headlines on Tuesday, as the Supreme Court summoned him for what is being stated as 'tardy' investigation in heinous cases of murder, rape and various crimes in violence-hit Manipur.

"In order to help the Court to determine the nature of investigation, we direct the DGP Manipur to be personally present on Monday, August 7, in the Supreme Court to aid the Court," the order from a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said.

Rajiv Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, had replaced P. Doungel on June 1 as the DGP after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the violence-hit Manipur.

Singh has had vast experience in anti-militancy operations in Tripura as well as Maoist problems in Jharkhand.

He had once been posted as the CRPF IG of that region and also served with the CBI.