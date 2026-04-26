Manipur: Dozens injured as protesters attempt to storm CM Khemchand Singh's residence
Clashes erupt during march towards CM Secretariat; govt says NIA probing Tronglaobi attack, appeals for calm
Tensions escalated in Manipur’s capital after a mass protest organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) turned violent, leaving dozens of protesters and security personnel injured, officials said.
Thousands of demonstrators, led largely by Meira Paibis (women vigilantes), attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, demanding urgent action over the state’s deteriorating security situation.
Protest turns violent
The rally began around 1:00 PM from multiple locations across valley districts, with protesters planning to converge at the official residence of Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh to submit a memorandum.
Security forces had set up barricades at key points, including Khurai Lamlong, Moirangkhom and the Kangla western gate.
Officials said clashes broke out after protesters refused to disperse despite warnings, following which security personnel used tear gas shells and mock bombs to control the crowd.
Around 30 protesters were injured during the confrontation, while 27 security personnel also sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.
A student leader was among those seriously injured during the clashes near Khwairamband Ima Market, according to local reports.
Violence, damage and separate incidents
Authorities said agitators allegedly damaged vehicles belonging to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) during the protest.
Panic spread across commercial areas such as Ima Keithel and Alu Gali, forcing shops to shut and people to flee.
In a separate incident, a march by internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Yaingangpokpi led to seven injuries, including a journalist and a security personnel.
Officials also reported an attack on civilian vehicles along National Highway 202, resulting in additional injuries and two fatalities.
Key demands raised
COCOMI representatives submitted a memorandum to the chief minister outlining several demands, including:
Immediate action against those responsible for the 7 April bomb attack in Tronglaobi that killed two children
Abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups
Restoration of normalcy and enhanced civilian safety
Resettlement of internally displaced persons living in relief camps
Govt response
Following the unrest, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam addressed the media.
The chief minister said the National Investigation Agency is actively probing the Tronglaobi attack and that identifying those responsible remains a priority.
He added that while some demands are being acted upon, issues related to the SoO agreement are “delicate” and require detailed discussion.
The government also appealed to families of victims to allow last rites to be conducted, assuring that justice would be pursued.
Situation remains tense
The situation in Imphal remained volatile with heavy security deployment across sensitive areas.
A shutdown was observed in parts of Kangpokpi district in response to recent killings, further adding to tensions in the state.
Authorities said they are monitoring the situation closely and have urged people to maintain peace.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines