Manipur: Dozens injured as protesters attempt to storm CM Khemchand Singh's residence

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s capital after a mass protest organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) turned violent, leaving dozens of protesters and security personnel injured, officials said.

Thousands of demonstrators, led largely by Meira Paibis (women vigilantes), attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, demanding urgent action over the state’s deteriorating security situation.

Protest turns violent

The rally began around 1:00 PM from multiple locations across valley districts, with protesters planning to converge at the official residence of Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh to submit a memorandum.

Security forces had set up barricades at key points, including Khurai Lamlong, Moirangkhom and the Kangla western gate.

Officials said clashes broke out after protesters refused to disperse despite warnings, following which security personnel used tear gas shells and mock bombs to control the crowd.

Around 30 protesters were injured during the confrontation, while 27 security personnel also sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition.

A student leader was among those seriously injured during the clashes near Khwairamband Ima Market, according to local reports.

Violence, damage and separate incidents

Authorities said agitators allegedly damaged vehicles belonging to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) during the protest.

Panic spread across commercial areas such as Ima Keithel and Alu Gali, forcing shops to shut and people to flee.