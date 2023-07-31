Manipur: FIR against ITLF spokesman for spreading 'fake news'

The Manipur Police has registered a case against Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) spokesperson Ginza Vualzong for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and creating public mischief, a charge denied by the organisation.

Police booked the spokesperson and leaders of ITLF, an umbrella group of Kuki organisations in Churachandpur, for allegedly circulating a fake news about arms and ammunition being brought into the state by the recently started goods train service.

Registering a 'zero FIR' based on a complaint by a trader, the Manipur Police filed the case in Imphal sub-division under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race etc, defamation, spreading rumours and creating ill-will between two communities.

The FIR will later be transferred to the Khangshong police station under Tamenglong district for investigation.