Manipur govt bans circulation of videos, images depicting violence

The Manipur government has prohibited the circulation of videos or images depicting violence and damage to properties to restore normalcy in the ethnic strife-torn state.

Such dissemination will be dealt with severely and those responsible will be booked under the law, said a government order issued on the night of Wednesday 11 October.

The order comes on the heels of videos and images of widespread violence going viral on social media platforms. One such video showed two youths being shot at point blank range and then buried in a pit by a group of people. The location of the incident and the place of the burial is, however, not known.

The order by the Manipur home department stated, "The state government views very seriously and with utmost sensitivity the reported spread of videos and images depicting violent activities, inflicting harm or injury to (any)body or damage to private and public properties through various social media platforms which may aggravate the law-and-order situation in the state.

"The state government after thorough examination of the matter has decided to restrain the act of spreading such videos and images as a positive step towards bringing normalcy in the state," it said.