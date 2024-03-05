Manipur makes renaming places without govt approval punishable offence

The Manipur assembly has passed a bill that seeks to make renaming places without approval of the competent authority a punishable offence.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had moved the ‘The Manipur Names of Places Bill, 2024’ in the assembly on Monday, 4 March and it was unanimously passed in the House.

“The Manipur State Government is serious about protecting our history, cultural heritage and the legacy passed down by the ancestors and forefathers.

“We will not tolerate renaming and misusing names of places without consent and those guilty of the offence will be awarded with strict legal punishment,” Singh said in a post on X, after the bill was passed.