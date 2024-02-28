Manipur Police commandos lay down arms in protest against ASP abduction

Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday laid down their arms in protest against the abduction of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Amit Kumar Moirangthem, and demanded they be allowed to retaliate when attacked.

The police commandos of all five valley districts put down their arms asking for action against radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, and "no hindrance from political executives" when the forces act against the outfit, officials said.

The personnel were protesting Tuesday's incident during which a group of Meira Paibi (a women's volunteer group) and members of militant Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol kidnapped the officer and beat up the personnel guarding him. The officer was rescued within hours, and is currently hospitalised.

The Army had to be called in as tension mounted afresh in Manipur East district on Tuesday, and four columns of Assam Rifles were deployed after the police officer was abducted. Senior police officials were talking to their personnel, assuring them that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators.

"You can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbour. This was stated by then US secretary of state Hillary Clinton to Pakistan in 2011 but today, it holds good for Manipur, where a section of the community was welcoming the return of these terror and radical groups," a senior security official said.

The region has witnessed escalating violence since 3 May, with over 200 fatalities reported following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.