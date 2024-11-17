Manipur: Mobs attack houses of three ministers & six MLAs, curfew imposed

Hours after bodies of all the six missing persons were recovered from a Manipur river, Protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on Saturday, 16 November, prompting the government to impose prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period and suspended internet services in parts of the state, officials said.

Protesters ransacked the houses of three of six legislators, including that of chief minister N. Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set their properties on fire while security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal, police said.

The bodies of two women and a child, who had been missing since Monday from a camp for the displaced, were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Bodies of six people, including those of three children, recovered from Manipur's Jiribam district, were sent to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

Among the ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L. Susindro Singh and Y. Khemchand, an official said.

Curfew was imposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", he said.