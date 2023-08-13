Manipur observes Patriots' Day to pay tributes to martyrs of 1891

Manipur on Sunday observed Patriots' Day to commemorate all those who sacrificed their lives while defying the British Empire in 1891.

The Manipuris put up a brave resistance against the three columns of army, who were deployed by the then British government to take control of the independent princely state of Manipur after the death of then Maharaja Chandrakirti Singh in 1886.

After the British had won the war, they arrested those who had been involved in trying to defend their land, sentencing the key figures to death.

On August 13, 1891, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit Singh, Thangal General and Paona Brajabasi were hanged at Bir Tikendrajit Park.