Apex militant body in Manipur gives I-Day boycott call

Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, an apex body of seven militant outfits in Manipur on Saturday gave a call to boycott Independence Day programmes, besides calling for a 17-hour general shutdown on August 15.

In a statement, CorCom, an apex body of banned outlawed groups, said that the political status of Manipur declined abruptly with the "Indian annexation of Manipur on October 15 1949 by which sovereign Manipur was reduced to just a Chief Commissioner's Province".

“From Part 'C' State in 1950, Manipur was crafted into a Union Territory in 1956. Not only did the Indian colonial rule promulgate the notorious AFSPA, and several other draconian laws in the whole of Manipur, it continued to play a divisive policy among the several ethnic groups intermittently, which has now resulted into wanton ethnic clashes.”

The statement said that the illegal Manipur Merger Agreement, 1949 wiped out the sovereign history of Manipur that led to the "imposition of August 15 celebration among the ethnic groups of Manipur".