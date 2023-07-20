Manipur Police arrests alleged 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, assaulting them

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in a May 4 video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village in Senapati district, officials said.

They said several police teams were formed immediately after the video of the incident surfaced.

One of the people, alleged to be the mastermind, was arrested from Thoubal district, officials said.

The accused was prominently seen in the 26-second clip.