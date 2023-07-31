Manipur protestors demand withdrawal of security forces from Moreh along Myanmar

Thousands of people, mostly women, staged protests in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts demanding immediate withdrawal of state police forces from Moreh areas in Tengnoupal district, along Myanmar border.

Inhabited by Kuki, Meitei, Nepali, Tamil, Bihari and other communities, Moreh under Tengnoupal district is a border town, 110 km south of Manipur capital Imphal and just four km west of Myanmar's biggest border town Tamu in Sagaing region, is the largest border trading route along India-Myanmar border.

On July 28, thousands of Kuki-Zo women in Tengnoupal district had blocked the road to Moreh to stop security forces from entering the town when a convoy of 10 vehicles of security forces including the Manipur Rifles and Manipur commandos were heading towards Moreh areas.

Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hill (CoTU) is leading the protest demanding immediate removal of state police forces from Moreh areas.