Manipur: School students in Moreh sit-in, demand regular classes

A large number of school students took to the streets on Saturday, 27 January, staging a sit-in in conflict-ridden Manipur's Moreh town, demanding resumption of regular classes.

Moreh lies along the India–Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district.

The town has been grappling with intense firing since the eruption of the ongoing ethnic conflict in the restive state on 3 May 2023, resulting in the destruction of thousands of homes and shops, thousands of people fleeing the border town, and many deaths, casualties and injuries of both residents and deployed security forces.

Expressing their concern over the impact of the ongoing conflict on their education, the students—predominantly from the non-Meitei communities, particularly the Kuki tribes—took to the streets with placards bearing slogans such as "Education is our birthright"," We want re-opening of schools" and "Remove police commando so that we can go to school".

'There was a deliberate attempt to destroy the educational institution by burning three high schools in Moreh town,' the students, from 36 government and private schools in Moreh, claimed in a submission.

They alleged that the state government and the CDO (the Manipur Police commando units) were complicit in jeopardising their future.

A non-Meitei resident, speaking over the phone from Moreh, clarified that on 17 January, three high schools in Moreh were completely destroyed when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the schools.