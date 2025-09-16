Manipur shuts schools and colleges as rains trigger floods, landslides
Floodwaters surge through Imphal valley after Iril and Wangjing rivers breach embankments, submerging farmland, roads and residential areas
All schools, colleges and universities in Manipur will remain closed on Tuesday, 16 September, after heavy rainfall and flash floods swept across large parts of the state, causing widespread damage and loss of life.
The Department of University and Higher Education, in a notification issued by its director L. Radhakanta, announced the closure of all higher education institutions under both the state and central governments. In a separate order, Bhogendra Meitei, Director of Education (School), directed that all government, private and aided schools remain shut due to the severe weather conditions.
Floodwaters surged through the Imphal valley after the Iril and Wangjing rivers breached embankments late on Sunday night, submerging farmland, roads and residential areas.
A 70-year-old man, identified as Md Ramjan of Khetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East, was swept away by the swollen Iril river. Despite a search operation by the State Disaster Management Force, he remained untraced until late Monday evening.
In Imphal East district, the Iril river has inundated vast stretches of cropland, homes, bridges and roads. The Wangjing river has also crossed the danger level, flooding several areas in neighbouring Thoubal district, including Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing localities. A relief camp at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex has itself been badly waterlogged, further complicating rescue efforts.
The floods have caused major disruptions to connectivity. An iron bridge at Yairipok across the Thoubal river was swept away, leaving several villages in Imphal East and Thoubal districts cut off. Rescue teams from the Fire and Emergency Services have evacuated more than 100 stranded residents to safer locations, including relief centres in Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai.
The home of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra Singh in Wangkhem, Thoubal district, has also been inundated. Meanwhile, authorities in Senapati district have warned villagers to stay alert as rivers and hill streams continue to rise.
The Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) has shut down part of its 11 kV Wangkhei-1 feeder in Imphal East, isolating 18 transformers as a precautionary measure against flooding.
With the India Meteorological Department forecasting more rain over the next two days, officials have urged residents not to cross swollen rivers or wade through flowing waters.
District administrations are bracing for further breaches as the disaster compounds the state’s recent hardships, testing relief mechanisms and the resilience of its people.
With IANS inputs
