Manipur shuts schools and colleges as rains trigger floods, landslides

All schools, colleges and universities in Manipur will remain closed on Tuesday, 16 September, after heavy rainfall and flash floods swept across large parts of the state, causing widespread damage and loss of life.

The Department of University and Higher Education, in a notification issued by its director L. Radhakanta, announced the closure of all higher education institutions under both the state and central governments. In a separate order, Bhogendra Meitei, Director of Education (School), directed that all government, private and aided schools remain shut due to the severe weather conditions.

Floodwaters surged through the Imphal valley after the Iril and Wangjing rivers breached embankments late on Sunday night, submerging farmland, roads and residential areas.

A 70-year-old man, identified as Md Ramjan of Khetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East, was swept away by the swollen Iril river. Despite a search operation by the State Disaster Management Force, he remained untraced until late Monday evening.

In Imphal East district, the Iril river has inundated vast stretches of cropland, homes, bridges and roads. The Wangjing river has also crossed the danger level, flooding several areas in neighbouring Thoubal district, including Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing localities. A relief camp at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex has itself been badly waterlogged, further complicating rescue efforts.