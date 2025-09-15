Monsoon floods devastate Manipur as rivers breach embankments

Severe monsoon flooding has wreaked havoc in Manipur, with the Iril and Thoubal rivers breaching their embankments at multiple points, causing widespread devastation across Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Monday.

The breaches triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis, as floodwaters inundated homes, washed away infrastructure, and displaced thousands of residents. Several key roads and bridges were destroyed, forcing families into makeshift relief camps and disrupting essential services.

Flooding of this scale is a recurring challenge in Manipur during the monsoon season, yet the current deluge has proven particularly destructive.

Authorities reported significant flooding in areas such as Wangjing Wangkhei, Wangjing Hodamba, Wangjing SK Leikai, and Wangjing Laikol. Even a relief camp for internally displaced persons at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was submerged, further complicating ongoing rescue operations.

In addition, landslides at Kairembikhok Mamang Ching blocked the flow of the Nongdambi River, impacting the Wangjing-Tentha and Heirok Assembly Constituencies. The blockage led to further flooding in nearby villages including Kairembikhok, Shalungpham, Langmeithet, and Lourembam. In Shalungpham alone, over 200 homes were submerged.