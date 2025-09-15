Monsoon floods devastate Manipur as rivers breach embankments
Severe monsoon flooding has wreaked havoc in Manipur, with the Iril and Thoubal rivers breaching their embankments at multiple points, causing widespread devastation across Imphal East and Thoubal districts on Monday.
The breaches triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis, as floodwaters inundated homes, washed away infrastructure, and displaced thousands of residents. Several key roads and bridges were destroyed, forcing families into makeshift relief camps and disrupting essential services.
Flooding of this scale is a recurring challenge in Manipur during the monsoon season, yet the current deluge has proven particularly destructive.
Authorities reported significant flooding in areas such as Wangjing Wangkhei, Wangjing Hodamba, Wangjing SK Leikai, and Wangjing Laikol. Even a relief camp for internally displaced persons at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was submerged, further complicating ongoing rescue operations.
In addition, landslides at Kairembikhok Mamang Ching blocked the flow of the Nongdambi River, impacting the Wangjing-Tentha and Heirok Assembly Constituencies. The blockage led to further flooding in nearby villages including Kairembikhok, Shalungpham, Langmeithet, and Lourembam. In Shalungpham alone, over 200 homes were submerged.
The floodwaters also reached Sangaiyumpham Part I in Khangabok, submerging wide areas.
A wooden bridge linking Yairipok Changamdabi (Imphal East) and Yairipok Malom (Thoubal) was swept away, cutting off a key transportation route and leaving communities stranded.
In Thoubal district, the river breached its embankment at Thoubal Haokha Mamang Leikai Thounaobjam, affecting nearby areas such as Thoubal Wangmataba, Thoubal Sabaltonba, and Thoubal Okram.
The Iril River burst its banks around 4 a.m. on Monday at Kshetrigao Bengon in Imphal East, unleashing severe flooding that submerged entire neighbourhoods, wiped out livestock, and interrupted electricity and water supply systems. In the Lamlai Constituency, localities including Yaingangpokpi, Santi Khongbal, and Sabungkhok Khunou were hit hard, with homes, poultry farms, and fish farms inundated.
Authorities estimate that at least 3,000 households in and around Yaingangpokpi alone were affected by the combination of torrential rain and sudden flash floods.
With the monsoon season far from over, state officials and emergency responders continue to assess the damage while working to evacuate vulnerable populations and restore essential services.
With PTI inputs