Manipur students in Delhi-NCR struggling to survive due to strife in state

Another student at a college in Delhi said that the government must take immediate action and use force if required to bring back normalcy in Manipur.



"How will we survive? We call for peace," she said, adding that Manipur students here are helping each other in any way they can.



"Some of us are planning to work in call centres, hotels and restaurants, whichever job we get. We need to pay our rent on time in PG or rented accommodation," said Bikram, a student at a university in Noida.



"We have taken money from our friends here but they too have limitations. They are doing their best to support us in tough times," said Bikram.