Manipur tribal body ITLF to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on August 8

A conglomerate of tribals in Manipur will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday and raise their five key demands, including a separate political administration and a mass burial in Churachandpur district of the Kuki-Zo community members killed in the ethnic violence since May 3.

A five-member delegation of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) will hold talks with the home minister and place the demands, ITLF secretary Muan Tombing told PTI over phone from Aizawl.

The team is expected to arrive in the national capital Monday evening.

"We have five main demands. Our political demand of total separation from Manipur should be sped up. As the burial of the bodies of the Kuki-Zo community members delayed, the bodies are now lying in Imphal and all the bodies should be brought to Churachandpur," he said.

About the other demands, Tombing said that the burial site at S. Boljang in Churachandpur should be legalised, all "Meitei state forces" should not be deployed in hill districts for the safety of the Kuki-Zo community members and tribal jail inmates in Imphal should be transfer to other states for their safety.