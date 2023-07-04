Manipur tribal body oppose govt decision to destroy 'illegal' bunkers

Demanding President’s rule in Manipur, the pro-Kuki Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Tuesday strongly opposed the state government and the Unified Security Command's decision to destroy bunkers, which, according to them, are essential in protecting Kuki-Zo tribal villages from raids.

The unified security command in Manipur, in its first meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Monday decided that the bunkers erected by militants anywhere in the state have to be destroyed.

The Chief Minister, after the meeting, said on Monday evening that the Army would lead the operation in destroying the illegal bunkers and would also be joined by other Central paramilitary forces.