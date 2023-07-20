Manipur video: Opposition MPs demand PM Modi's statement in Parliament

A day after a video showing two women being paraded naked by some men in Manipur surfaced, several opposition MPs expressed concern over the situation in the violence-hit state and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter.

As the Monsoon session of Parliament started, opposition leaders referred to the May 4 video of the heinous crime to say the situation in Manipur was unacceptable and accused the BJP governments in the Centre as well as the northeastern state of being unable to control the situation there.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "This incident is shameful for the whole country. It is very disturbing." "We will raise the issue. We will be the voice of women who have faced violence in Manipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a statement to the people of the country through Parliament," she said.