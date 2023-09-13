Manipur: Village in Imphal West attacked by gunmen, bombs hurled, no one injured

Conflict-torn Manipur witnessed a fresh incident of violence as unidentified gunmen, suspected to be cadres of banned terror groups, attacked people and hurled bombs at a village in Imphal West district, bordering Kangpokpi where three persons were killed a day before, officials said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident in Koutruk village where armed men hurled at least ten bombs late Tuesday night, they said.

The bomb attack triggered panic among the villagers, an official said, adding that Indian Reserve Battalion personnel deployed at the area fired shots in retaliation.