Manipur violence: Caught in crossfire, villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Inside, the furniture and kitchen utensils are riddled with countless holes, each one representing a bullet that pierced through the fragile walls and serving as a haunting reminder of the danger that lurks outside.

Speaking on behalf of the villagers of Phaogakchao, Wahid Rehman describes the dire situation they find themselves in.

"We are living on the edge, with no certainty about the future. The crossfire begins suddenly, and it can last for hours on end. We have seen some of our fellow villagers flee to nearby relatives to escape the situation, but for those of us who have nowhere else to go, we are forced to live with the constant reminder of the dangers we face," he says.

As the violence unfolds just a stone's throw away from their homes, some residents of Phuoljang say they feel abandoned by local authorities.

Ifaf Mayum Y. Khan's words resonate with his fellow villagers of Phuoljang.