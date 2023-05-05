Manipuris demonstrate in Delhi against violence in state

The march was organised by tribal groups, including the Nagas and the Kukis, after Manipur High Court last month asked the state government to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.



During the march, an armed mob allegedly attacked people from the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks in the valley districts that escalated the violence throughout the state, police said.



Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.