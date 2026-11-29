Internally displaced persons (IDPs) living outside relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district have postponed their proposed 48-hour shutdown following a written invitation from the chief minister for discussions, the organising committee said.

The Joint Internally Displaced Persons Committee (JIDPC) had called for a total shutdown from 6 am on 30 November, demanding official registration and recognition of all non-camped IDPs, housing assistance for displaced families, employment opportunities, direct benefit transfer of financial assistance, and adequate compensation for destroyed and damaged properties.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the committee said it had decided to defer the shutdown after receiving a written invitation from the chief minister for a detailed discussion with its leaders.