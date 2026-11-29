Manipur: Displaced people outside relief camps postpone shutdown in Churachandpur
Joint Internally Displaced Persons Committee deferred shutdown after receiving a written invitation from chief minister for discussions
Internally displaced persons (IDPs) living outside relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district have postponed their proposed 48-hour shutdown following a written invitation from the chief minister for discussions, the organising committee said.
The Joint Internally Displaced Persons Committee (JIDPC) had called for a total shutdown from 6 am on 30 November, demanding official registration and recognition of all non-camped IDPs, housing assistance for displaced families, employment opportunities, direct benefit transfer of financial assistance, and adequate compensation for destroyed and damaged properties.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the committee said it had decided to defer the shutdown after receiving a written invitation from the chief minister for a detailed discussion with its leaders.
“In the interest of constructive dialogue and an amicable resolution of the issues raised, the committee has decided to defer the shutdown,” it said.
The committee had earlier said that 35,896 internally displaced persons were living in Churachandpur district. Of these, around 15,000 were staying in relief camps, while the remaining families were managing on their own in rented accommodation, at relatives' homes or through other arrangements.
The committee's demands include formal recognition of those displaced people who are not accommodated in relief camps, along with financial and other assistance to help them rebuild their lives.