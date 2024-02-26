Manoj Jarange booked for unlawful protest, 'don't test our patience', says Shinde

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been booked in two cases after his supporters staged demonstrations without permission and blocked roads at two different locations in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Jarange was not present at either spot, but cases were registered against him because protesters took to the streets on his appeal, an official said.

About 80 people were booked on charges of unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant, wrongful restraint, and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The protests were held on Saturday at Jatnandur Phata in Shirur village and on Beed-Ahmed Nagar Road in Patoda in Beed district, where slogans were raised against the state government and roads were blocked, the official said.

On Sunday, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde had said Jarange must not test the patience of his government, after the activist levelled allegations of a serious nature against deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at a public meeting, saying the latter was "trying to kill" him. Jarange also said an attempt to poison him was made using a saline drip, though he did not elaborate on the claim.