Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day India visit, with talks scheduled with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and business leaders

The visit follows a US decision deadline on possible tariffs targeting Russian oil purchases, bringing energy and trade differences into focus

Rubio will travel to Jamnagar on Wednesday to visit Reliance’s refinery and Vantara, in an engagement officials describe as private

US secretary of state Marco Rubio to meet Jaishankar before Ambani-hosted Jamnagar visit, putting energy and corporate ties at the centre of diplomatic engagement.

Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for a two-day visit centred on government talks and corporate engagements, as differences over trade and Russian oil purchases test India’s relationship with Washington.

Rubio and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, visited the Gateway of India after their arrival, accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He is scheduled to meet external affairs minister S. Jaishankar at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel before travelling to Jamnagar on Wednesday to visit Reliance Industries’ energy refinery and the Vantara animal facility.

The Jamnagar programme, hosted by the Ambani family, has been described by officials as a “private visit”. It nevertheless places one of India’s largest corporate groups prominently within a diplomatic trip focused partly on energy cooperation and commercial investment.

Rubio’s arrival follows the deadline for US President Donald Trump to decide on possible tariff penalties against countries purchasing Russian oil, including India. The deadline’s passage does not, by itself, establish what measures Washington will take, but the issue forms a significant backdrop to the talks.

India’s reliance on imported energy has complicated its response to US pressure. Purchases of Russian crude have helped diversify supplies amid disruption in global markets, while exposing New Delhi to recurring friction with Washington.

The proposed use of tariffs against buyers of Russian energy puts India’s pursuit of affordable supplies alongside the demands of a strategic partner seeking closer commercial ties.

Trade negotiations present another unresolved issue. Efforts to conclude a bilateral agreement have stalled over tariffs and market access, even as both governments seek progress in investment, technology and energy.

Jaishankar is also hosting his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai in a separate meeting. The discussions with the two countries will cover bilateral relations, regional developments and the continuing conflicts in West Asia.