Marriage equality will be a reality in my lifetime: Queer activist Harish Iyer

Harish Iyer is one of the most well-known LGBTQI activists in India. He was one of the petitioners in the Supreme Court who sought equal marriage rights.

A professor and author, Iyer is said to be one of the most influential gay men in the world. Talking to IANS, Iyer expressed sadness over the setback to the LGBTQI community on marriage in the recent judgment of the Supreme Court.

Iyer says that he had taken it as a mission to get equal marriage rights during his lifetime for the community which comprises 17 per cent of the population in India. He also appealed to the Indian directors and actors to show audacity and courage.

IANS: What are your first reflections on the Supreme Court verdict of not allowing same sex marriage?

Iyer: I am deeply sad. I think there was an opportunity for the Supreme Court to undo the wrongs happening to the LGBTQI+ community. There was a golden opportunity for the Supreme Court to undo that. But what we got in return - we were expecting an order - was beautifully manicured words and sentences with perfect syntax. But none of those words, and none of those sentences have any meaning because the end meaning was, we got nothing.