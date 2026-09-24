Maruti Suzuki commissions green hydrogen plant at Manesar factory
The 300 kW pilot facility will use surplus solar power to produce hydrogen for use in manufacturing
Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser at its Manesar plant in Haryana
The facility will use surplus solar power to produce hydrogen, which will be blended with natural gas for use as a manufacturing fuel
The company aims to cut emissions from its manufacturing operations from 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by FY31
Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana, the company announced on Thursday.
The pilot project will use renewable electricity to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. Maruti Suzuki plans to blend the hydrogen with natural gas for use as fuel in its manufacturing processes.
The facility is also intended to make use of excess solar power generated at Manesar, particularly on holidays when demand at the plant is lower. The hydrogen produced will be stored and supplied to manufacturing operations when needed.
Maruti Suzuki said the project would help it assess how green hydrogen technology could be deployed more widely at its facilities in Haryana and Gujarat. It forms part of the company’s efforts to expand its use of renewable energy and is aligned with the government’s National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company was pursuing several routes to cleaner manufacturing, including solar energy, biogas and battery energy storage. As India grows as a manufacturing hub, he said, competitiveness would depend on carbon intensity as well as cost and quality.
Maruti Suzuki aims to reduce emissions from its manufacturing operations from the current 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by FY31 through a range of clean energy technologies.
With IANS inputs