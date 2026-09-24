Maruti Suzuki commissions green hydrogen plant at Manesar factory

Maruti Suzuki has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser at its Manesar plant in Haryana

The facility will use surplus solar power to produce hydrogen, which will be blended with natural gas for use as a manufacturing fuel

The company aims to cut emissions from its manufacturing operations from 615,000 tonnes to 266,000 tonnes by FY31

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana, the company announced on Thursday.

The pilot project will use renewable electricity to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. Maruti Suzuki plans to blend the hydrogen with natural gas for use as fuel in its manufacturing processes.

The facility is also intended to make use of excess solar power generated at Manesar, particularly on holidays when demand at the plant is lower. The hydrogen produced will be stored and supplied to manufacturing operations when needed.