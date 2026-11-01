UP: Mathura priest gets life term for filming minors, selling videos to foreigners

A special court in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district has sentenced a temple priest to life imprisonment for luring minor girls with offerings, sexually abusing them and recording videos that he later sold to people abroad over the internet.

Additional district and sessions judge (Special POCSO Act-II) Brajesh Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.43 lakh on the convict and ordered that the entire amount be paid to the victims.

According to assistant prosecution counsel Rampal Singh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on 17 June 2025, acting on information received from Interpol, and arrested the priest, Shyam Bihari, from a temple in a village under the Jaint police station area.

The CBI investigation found that the accused allegedly lured young girls and minors visiting the temple with the promise of prasad, took them into a room and sexually abused them while recording videos. He subsequently sold the videos to foreign buyers through the internet, Singh said.