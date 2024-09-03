Max graft complaints in 2023 against rail, Delhi local bodies, public sector bank staff: CVC report

The highest number of corruption complaints was made against railway employees last year, followed by those in Delhi's local bodies and public sector banks, a report by anti-graft watchdog Central Vigilance Commission showed.

As many as 74,203 graft complaints were received against all categories of officers/employees in 2023, of which 66,373 were disposed of and 7,830 were pending, it said.

The highest 10,447 complaints were made against railway employees, followed by 7,665 against staffers of "local bodies except GNCTD" (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) in the national capital, said the CVC report made public recently.

The local bodies include Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Transco Limited, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Indraprastha Power Generation Co Ltd, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council.

Of the total complaints received against railway employees, 9,881 were disposed of and 566 were pending, the report showed.

Giving details of the complaints against the local bodies in Delhi, it said out of the total plaints, 7,278 were disposed of and 387 were pending.

As many as 7,004 corruption complaints were received against employees of public sector banks in 2023. Of these, 6,667 were disposed of and 337 were pending.