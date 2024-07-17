MCC asks medical colleges to enter seats on portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats at its official portal for the NEET-UG counselling 2024 as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.

The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on 18 July.

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till 20 July.

"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intramcc portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice issued on 15 July said.