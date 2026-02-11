MCOCA invoked in firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday, citing alleged links to organised crime.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five persons so far in connection with the incident at Shetty’s nine-storey building in the Juhu area. As their custody ends on Wednesday, the accused will be produced before a special MCOCA court later in the day, an official said.

“Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The Crime Branch has invoked stringent MCOCA sections in the case,” the official added.

According to police, at least five rounds were fired at around 12.45 am on 1 February, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym located on the first floor of the building.