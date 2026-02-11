MCOCA invoked in firing incident at Rohit Shetty’s residence
Crime Branch links case to organised crime network; Lawrence Bishnoi gang member named among wanted accused
The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused involved in the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday, citing alleged links to organised crime.
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested five persons so far in connection with the incident at Shetty’s nine-storey building in the Juhu area. As their custody ends on Wednesday, the accused will be produced before a special MCOCA court later in the day, an official said.
“Some of the accused are already involved in serious offences. The Crime Branch has invoked stringent MCOCA sections in the case,” the official added.
According to police, at least five rounds were fired at around 12.45 am on 1 February, with one bullet hitting the glass of a gym located on the first floor of the building.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Those arrested include Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23) and Asaram Fasale.
Police said Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar is among the wanted accused and allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing. Lonkar is also wanted in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and in a separate firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra.
Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday said actor Ranveer Singh received a threat via WhatsApp from unidentified persons, with investigators suspecting possible involvement of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an alleged extortion attempt.
The investigation is ongoing, and officials said further action will be taken based on evidence gathered during the probe.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines