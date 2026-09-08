Medical interns protest in Bhopal, seek more than double stipend
Junior doctors demand monthly stipend of Rs 30,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh compensation for colleagues injured in Monday’s police action
Medical interns from across Madhya Pradesh staged a road blockade and sit-in protest in Bhopal on Tuesday, demanding that their monthly stipend be increased from Rs 14,337 to Rs 30,000 and seeking compensation for colleagues allegedly injured during police action a day earlier.
The interns gathered in the Kamla Park area and blocked traffic as they renewed their demand for a higher stipend. They also sought Rs 1.5 lakh compensation for those injured during Monday’s protest and action against police personnel allegedly involved in the incident.
The protest began on Monday at the gate of the government-run Hamidia Hospital, where police used water cannons to disperse the interns. Some protesters were allegedly injured.
According to the interns’ delegation, Madhya Pradesh has 3,655 MBBS interns across government and private medical colleges, including 2,055 in government institutions. They said the annual MBBS course fee is around Rs 1 lakh, while interns receive a monthly stipend of Rs 14,337.
The protesters said interns in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Gujarat and Rajasthan receive higher stipends despite comparatively lower fees in some of these states.
Speaking to PTI Video, the interns said their main demands were a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000, Rs 1.5 lakh compensation for injured colleagues and action against police personnel allegedly involved in Monday’s violence.
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also holds the Health portfolio, said discussions with the interns had been positive. He said he was in touch with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and that the two issues — the stipend hike and Monday’s police action — would be discussed again in the evening.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ayush Gupta said discussions were underway over the interns’ demands.
The protests have also affected hospital services. The demonstration at Hamidia Hospital disrupted outpatient department operations, inconveniencing patients, while Tuesday’s road blockade caused traffic disruption in the Kamla Park area.
Meanwhile, an inquiry has been ordered into the use of water cannons during Monday’s protest. Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered the probe, an official said, citing the seriousness of the matter.