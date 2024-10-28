Roshni Kushal Jaiswal: Why is she a target for the Yogi govt?

The Congress party on Monday, 28 October, mounted a sharp defence of social media influencer and party supporter Roshni Jaiswal after the Varanasi police filed charges against her, including one of attempted murder, following an altercation with BJP supporter Rajesh Singh.

Alleging bias and political intimidation, several Congress leaders, questioned PM Modi's commitment to its 'Beti bachao, beti padhao [(to) save daughters, educate daughters]' slogan. Spokesperson and Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba, addressing the media on Monday in Delgi, criticised Modi and the BJP, alleging selective enforcement of the law.

“A BJP-linked man, Rajesh Singh, has allegedly stalked Roshni Jaiswal for four years, issuing rape threats. Today, he remains free while Roshni’s family has been jailed,” Lamba said. “Roshni, along with her child, is left wandering for justice,” she added.