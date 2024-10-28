Roshni Kushal Jaiswal: Why is she a target for the Yogi govt?
Civil judge Yugal Shambhu issued a non-bailable warrant against the Congress supporter and social media influencer under Section 84 of the BNSS
The Congress party on Monday, 28 October, mounted a sharp defence of social media influencer and party supporter Roshni Jaiswal after the Varanasi police filed charges against her, including one of attempted murder, following an altercation with BJP supporter Rajesh Singh.
Alleging bias and political intimidation, several Congress leaders, questioned PM Modi's commitment to its 'Beti bachao, beti padhao [(to) save daughters, educate daughters]' slogan. Spokesperson and Mahila Congress leader Alka Lamba, addressing the media on Monday in Delgi, criticised Modi and the BJP, alleging selective enforcement of the law.
“A BJP-linked man, Rajesh Singh, has allegedly stalked Roshni Jaiswal for four years, issuing rape threats. Today, he remains free while Roshni’s family has been jailed,” Lamba said. “Roshni, along with her child, is left wandering for justice,” she added.
"As a woman, a daughter and an MLA, I assure every woman that if anyone feels that something wrong is happening to them, we all will stand with them. What is happening with Roshni Jaiswal today, the same happened with us too, because we have the courage to raise our voice against injustice," said Congress MLA and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was also present at the press conference and has certainly had her own struggles against harassment and intimidation.
The key incident, took place on 15 September, when Jaiswal reportedly confronted Singh and allegedly slapped him after accusing him of harassment.
Singh, who is said to enjoy local political backing, remains at large, while Jaiswal has been slapped with multiple charges and her property is now subject to an attachment order, forcing her into hiding.
In a video shared on social media platform X, Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate questioned the crackdown, asking, “Is it now a crime for a person to stand up for one’s rights and one's safety?”
Shrinate also highlighted the toll the legal action has taken on Jaiswal’s family. “Roshni’s family, including her husband and brother, are now behind bars, and her home is under threat of seizure,” she noted, adding that certain media outlets have contributed to a “character assassination” campaign against Jaiswal.
“Some channels are not only maligning Roshni but effectively supporting her harassment,” said Lamba, calling for accountability from media as well as local authorities.
On Thursday, 24 October, a local court in Varanasi issued a non-bailable warrant against Jaiswal, who has been on the run for over a month. Civil judge Yugal Shambhu issued the warrant under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
In a 3-minute video, Jaiswal admitted that she has been evading law enforcement for 40 days since the FIR was filed.
Local Congress leaders, including Varanasi metropolitan president Raghavendra Chaube, have alleged that Jaiswal is being targeted for her vocal criticism of BJP policies. “If this has become a battle between the BJP and Congress, we will stand with our own,” Chaube asserted.
Jaiswal’s supporters view the legal actions as politically motivated and designed to silence dissent. Congress leaders have called for intervention from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, arguing that Jaiswal’s case reflects broader concerns around women’s safety and freedom of speech — and suggesting the CM’s failure to engage would be tantamount to tacit approval of such harassment over political leanings.
