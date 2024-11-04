Meeting between Haryana farmers, SC-appointed panel inconclusive; protest on

Protesting farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will continue protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as their meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed committee on Monday, 4 November, remained inconclusive, with farmers sticking to their stand to march to the national capital.

The meeting was held at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh. The farmers had submitted a charter of 13 demands.

"We are still firm on our decision of 13 February. The committee has listened to us, and we hope a solution will be found. Soon, a meeting of SKM will be called, and the future strategy will be decided," a farmer leader told the media after the meeting.

The farmers' union further said that leader Jagjit Singh Dhallewal would sit on hunger strike from the first day of the Parliament session.

"We want to go to Delhi via Haryana and get our demands accepted by the Central government. Our movement will continue regarding our 13 demands," said the farmer leader, who was part of the delegation that was called for a five-member committee led by Justice (retd) Nawab Singh.

The state's chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) of Haryana were also present during the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to understand the issues of the farmers and provide them with solutions. The farmers have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri, both interstate borders along Punjab–Haryana, since February with their demands. The farmers had said "they are hoping that the meeting will bring positive results".