Meghalaya: BJP functionaries among 18 arrested over attack on CM's office

At least 18 people, including two BJP Mahila Morcha functionaries, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on chief minister's office in Tura town in western Meghalaya, which left five policemen injured, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two Trinamool Congress leaders for allegedly instigating a mob to attack the building on Monday night.

The attack, resulting in arson and vandalism, took place when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was holding a meeting with leaders of Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC), who were fasting to press for their demand to make Tura the winter capital of the northeastern state. The CM, who was inside the building, was not injured in the violence.