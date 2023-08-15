Meghalaya committed to resolve inter-state border dispute with Assam : CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said his government is committed to recolve the long pending inter-state border dispute with Assam.

Hoisting the Tricolour in the Independence Day's main function at the Polo Grounds in Shillong, the Chief Minister said that last year, Meghalaya had signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding with Assam in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a first step towards resolving the inter-state border dispute.

He said o resolve the dispute in the remaining six areas of difference -- Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block 2, Psiar-Khanduli -- regional committees were constituted that have already conducted multiple meetings and also met their Assam counterparts to take the talks forward.