Meghalaya: Historic interfaith marriage draws praise for love and tolerance

In a remarkable testament to interfaith understanding, a wedding in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district has united two families from distinct religious traditions — the Unitarian and the Niamtre — in what is believed to be the first marriage jointly blessed by leaders of both faiths.

The ceremony, held under the Khasi matrilineal tradition, was officiated by Rev. Derrick P. Pariat, minister of the Unitarian Church, and Pa Daloi Purmon Kynji, a respected Niamtre religious leader. Both offered blessings from their respective faiths in a rare and symbolic act of mutual reverence.

The event drew widespread attention for its historic nature and message of harmony at a time when interfaith unions elsewhere in India often face social resistance, legal scrutiny, and pressure over religious conversions.

The groom’s father Rev. H.H. Mohrmen, a senior Unitarian minister from Jowai, described the occasion as a defining milestone for Meghalaya’s diverse society. “A historic moment that embodies the true spirit of freedom and coexistence,” Mohrmen said, reflecting on the significance of the union.

He added that the event sends a message that faith can be a unifying force rather than a dividing line. “At a time when interfaith marriages elsewhere in the country are often opposed or burdened by conversion pressures, this union reminds us that faith can unite instead of divide.”

The Unitarian faith, which took root in the Khasi Hills in the late 19th century, has long represented a bridge between Christianity and indigenous Khasi-Jaintia belief systems. Founded by Hajom Kissor Singh Lyngdoh Nongbri in 1887, the Unitarian movement emerged as a rational, inclusive response to missionary Christianity.

Singh, who broke from orthodox Christian teachings, sought to align spiritual practice with Khasi cultural values — rejecting ritual sacrifice while embracing moral living, equality, and freedom of conscience.