Meghalaya's biodiversity yields discovery of new cave-dwelling, microscopic snails

Scientists have discovered two new species of microscopic snails in Meghalaya's limestone cave systems, highlighting the rich but poorly understood biodiversity of the state's underground ecosystems.

The discovery was made by researchers Nipu Kumar Das and Neelavar Ananthram Aravind of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and was recently published in the European Journal of Taxonomy.

The newly identified species have been named Georissa meghalayaensis and Acmella bensoni.

Researchers discovered Georissa meghalayaensis near the entrance of Krem Puri cave earlier this year. The species is distinguished by its bright orangish-red shell and intricate mesh-like ridges, features that set it apart from closely related species.

The snail has been named after Meghalaya, where it is currently known to exist exclusively.

The second species, Acmella bensoni, was found deeper inside the Krem Puri and Arwah cave systems.

It is characterised by a small, slightly translucent whitish shell with deep grooves and densely packed fine ribs, giving it an almost smooth appearance.

The researchers named the species in honour of 19th-century naturalist William H. Benson, considered a pioneer in the study of molluscs in India.

The scientists said both species are extremely small and can easily go unnoticed without microscopic examination.