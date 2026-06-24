Meghalaya's biodiversity yields discovery of new cave-dwelling, microscopic snails
Researchers found previously undocumented species in the Krem Puri and Arwah cave systems
Scientists have discovered two new species of microscopic snails in Meghalaya's limestone cave systems, highlighting the rich but poorly understood biodiversity of the state's underground ecosystems.
The discovery was made by researchers Nipu Kumar Das and Neelavar Ananthram Aravind of the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and was recently published in the European Journal of Taxonomy.
The newly identified species have been named Georissa meghalayaensis and Acmella bensoni.
Researchers discovered Georissa meghalayaensis near the entrance of Krem Puri cave earlier this year. The species is distinguished by its bright orangish-red shell and intricate mesh-like ridges, features that set it apart from closely related species.
The snail has been named after Meghalaya, where it is currently known to exist exclusively.
The second species, Acmella bensoni, was found deeper inside the Krem Puri and Arwah cave systems.
It is characterised by a small, slightly translucent whitish shell with deep grooves and densely packed fine ribs, giving it an almost smooth appearance.
The researchers named the species in honour of 19th-century naturalist William H. Benson, considered a pioneer in the study of molluscs in India.
The scientists said both species are extremely small and can easily go unnoticed without microscopic examination.
Meghalaya, which forms part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot, is home to more than 1,200 limestone caves that provide ideal habitats for specialised shell-bearing organisms.
Despite this, the cave-dwelling microfauna of the region remains largely undocumented.
In addition to the two newly identified species, the researchers also recorded several other micro-snails from neighbouring Manipur and Mizoram, expanding scientific understanding of the distribution of these little-known organisms across Northeast India.
The researchers, however, warned that the fragile cave ecosystems face growing threats.
According to the study, increasing tourist activity in popular caves, including heavy footfall, installation of artificial lighting and construction of infrastructure such as stairways, could disturb sensitive underground habitats.
The scientists also highlighted limestone mining and habitat alteration as major risks to these highly specialised species.
They said the findings underscore the need for stronger conservation measures to protect Meghalaya's unique subterranean biodiversity and the fragile ecosystems that support it.
With input from PTI