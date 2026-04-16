Mehli Mistry raises governance concerns over Sir Dorabji Tata Trust

Mehli Mistry, former trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has approached the Charity Commissioner in Mumbai alleging serious irregularities in the trust’s governance and calling for the appointment of an independent administrator.

The Hindu Businessline reported that in a formal submission, Mistry questioned the validity of recent appointments to the board, arguing they contravene provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950. He contended that certain trustees were appointed in breach of Section 30A, a provision introduced in September 2025 to regulate tenure limits and restrict perpetual appointments.

The current board includes Noel Tata as chairman, Venu Srinivasan as vice-chairman, along with Vijay Singh, Darius Khambata, Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata. Bhaskar Bhat and Neville Tata were inducted following the exits of Mistry and Pramit Jhaveri earlier this year.

Despite challenging his removal, Mistry has stated he does not wish to return to the board, instead urging that the trust be overseen either by “competent and ethical trustees” or an external administrator.

He has also disputed the legitimacy of the board that decided against renewing his term, maintaining that the continued presence of certain trustees on a perpetual basis violates the updated legal framework. Additionally, he cited a 2024 resolution that, according to him, provided for reciprocal reappointments among trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Earlier this month, Mistry had separately objected to the inclusion of Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as trustees of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution, claiming they did not meet eligibility requirements related to community and residency specified in the trust deed.