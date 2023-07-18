Merit list doesn't guarantee appointment or remain enforceable indefinitely: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has held that a merit list does not give candidates the right to be appointed, and it cannot remain valid indefinitely for enforcement.

The ruling came from a bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, while dismissing a petition by a woman who sought appointment as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) of mathematics.

She argued that since she was the 3rd rank holder in the merit list published in 2017, she should be given the position after the first rank holder was disqualified and the second candidate showed no interest in the job.