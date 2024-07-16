'Message of the Lord'? Bypoll results suggest decline in BJP's dominance

In a decisive outcome, the opposition INDIA bloc — of which the Indian National Congress is, of course, a key member — has secured 10 out of 13 seats in the recent assembly by-polls held across seven states on Saturday, 13 July.

The outcome, among other things, reflects a broader trend: the BJP's political dominance, after a decade in power at the Centre and in several states, is finally waning.

Although the BJP managed to retain power at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha election — barely, and thanks only to the support of its NDA allies — it has seen a major setback in these by-polls, securing only two seats across the board.

Observers believe that the trend of the BJP's decline, which began in the Lok Sabha elections, has gained momentum in these by-elections.

The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has made strong strides, with the Congress winning in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the DMK in Tamil Nadu, and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

These gains suggest that the political pendulum is swinging further in favour of the opposition parties and the INDIA bloc — and away from the BJP — even if the by-polls alone can hardly be considered decisive.

The direct contests in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in particular, did show the Congress prevailing over the BJP — despite the 'double engine' promises.