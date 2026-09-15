Meta agrees to report child sexual abuse, safety cases to Indian authorities

Meta has agreed to report cases involving child sexual abuse and related safety concerns to the appropriate law enforcement agencies in India as the government intensifies its engagement with social media companies over harmful online content.

The move follows increased scrutiny of the US technology company over allegations that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was circulated or promoted through paid advertisements on Instagram.

Government sources said protecting children online was a fundamental and non-negotiable responsibility of every social media platform operating in India. Meta’s commitment was described as an initial step towards strengthening safeguards for young users.

Social media services can be misused to distribute CSAM or facilitate other forms of child exploitation. Directly reporting suspected cases to law enforcement agencies would ensure that such incidents are not handled solely through platforms’ internal content-moderation systems.