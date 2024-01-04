Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP
The bad blood between vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over the latter's mimicry of him during the recent winter session of the Parliament appears to be a thing of the past.
Dhankhar not only wished Banerjee on his birthday on Thursday, but also invited the MP and his wife for dinner to Dhankhar's official residence.
Banerjee himself confirmed the development, saying he was overwhelmed that the vice-president had personally had a telephonic conversation with Banerjee's wife, during which he conveyed his blessings to the entire Banerjee family.
Banerjee also confirmed the dinner invitation from Dhankhar to him and his wife.
The three-time Trinamool MP from Sreerampore in Hooghly district of West Bengal sparked controversy after he was spotted mimicing the vice-president within the Parliament premises.
Dhankar himself took strong objection and said such an insult of the chair of the vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman was totally unacceptable. Banerjee, on his part, claimed that mimicry is a form of performing art.
President Droupadi Murmu also condemned the manner in which the vice-president was insulted within the Parliament premises. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up Dhankhar and expressed his concern.
