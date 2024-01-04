Mimicry episode over, Trinamool MP gets dinner invitation from VP

The bad blood between vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee over the latter's mimicry of him during the recent winter session of the Parliament appears to be a thing of the past.

Dhankhar not only wished Banerjee on his birthday on Thursday, but also invited the MP and his wife for dinner to Dhankhar's official residence.

Banerjee himself confirmed the development, saying he was overwhelmed that the vice-president had personally had a telephonic conversation with Banerjee's wife, during which he conveyed his blessings to the entire Banerjee family.

Banerjee also confirmed the dinner invitation from Dhankhar to him and his wife.