Kalyan Banerjee attacks Dhankhar again, claims mimicry fundamental right of expression

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, in the eye of a storm over his mimicry of vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex, has attacked the latter again, claiming that mimicry is a form of expression and a "fundamental right".

The TMC MP, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha along with several others from both houses of Parliament, said the right to dissent and protest is also a fundamental right.

"Right to expression is a fundamental right," Banerjee, a senior advocate, said, while addressing a programme on Sunday in his constituency Serampore in West Bengal's Hooghly district. "Mimicry is a right, an expression, it is a fundamental right," he said, asserting that nobody can "destroy" it.

Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar — who is also a senior advocate and was governor of West Bengal from 2019-22 — during the Opposition's protest on the steps of Parliament on 19 December against the suspension of nearly 150 MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. The Rajya Sabha chairman termed the act as "shameful, ridiculous and unacceptable".