Minting makhana: Rahul Gandhi flags superhuman effort behind superfood

Today, August 25, in a seven-minute video posted on X, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seen touring Bihar’s rural hinterland, interacting with makhana cultivators who talked about the laborious process of cultivating makhanas or fox nuts — a superfood crop that has recently earned Bihar a geographical indicator (GI) tag.

The visit was one of the highlights so far of the Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra, a campaign by the Congress and RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) against the hugely controversial special intensive revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls, which has resulted in roughly 65 lakh people being struck off the list of voters.

Speaking to the Congress leader, farmers in Bihar’s Katihar district shared several issues that keep them from earning respectable profits, such as lack of market linkages, intensive labour bereft of mechanisation, stocking capacity and affordable credit facilities.

“All these issues result in big traders and merchants profiting from our hard work while we end up doing this daily drudgery,” a disheartened 20-year-old makhana processing unit worker told Gandhi.

Gandhi was seen entering the shallow ponds where makhanas lay submerged in water encased in a black shell. From there, he traced its journey to the finished product, which entailed harvesting, drying, roasting and packaging.

Gandhi was accompanied by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on his visit to the makhana processing unit.