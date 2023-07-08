Mob sets ablaze two vehicles, reports of intermittent firing in Manipur: Sources

A mob of 150-200 people set ablaze two vehicles near the Kangla Fort in Imphal and also tried to snatch weapons from the police, forcing the security forces to fire at the crowd, sources said on Saturday. However, there were no reports of any casualties.

Two columns of security personnel -- one each of the Army and the Assam Rifles -- moved to the general area of the Songdo village on Friday night to enforce the cessation of violence. The induction of additional Border Security Force troops was met with interference in the Bishnupur market area, the sources said.

A mob of 150-200 people set on fire two vehicles at Mahabali Road near the Kangla Fort on Friday night, they said.