Paddy cultivation begins in Manipur's black rice growing areas under tight security

The process of paddy farming began on Thursday in the foothills of Koubru in Imphal West district of Manipur amid high security provided by jawans to the farmers hailing from both the warring communities in the restive state.

People were seen tilling land for sowing paddy in the coming days. Jawans mainly from Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Kangpokpi and Western Imphal districts to protect the farmers during the sowing season, officials said.

The Kangpokpi and Western Imphal areas, known for their famous 'black rice', are now being guarded by these columns whose presence is aimed at ensuring a secure environment for Meiti and Kuki farmers engaged in paddy cultivation, protecting them from ethnic violence attacks, the officials added.